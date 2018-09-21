Sasha Banks out of the Mixed Match Challenge

Sep 21, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
Due to injury, @sashabankswwe is unable to compete in Season 2 of #WWEMMC. @bobbylashley will now team up with @themickiejames!
A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Sep 21, 2018 at 9:35am PDT
Good riddance
