Sam Roberts comments on his “cryptic” social media post

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

The following is a press release from the Shining Wizards. Feel free to reproduce this in whole or part, but please credit the Shining Wizards (www.shiningwizards.com) if you do.

Recently, the Shining Wizards spoke with Sam Roberts (@notsam):

On his “cryptic” social media post: I hate the internet. I always do it wrong, then people misunderstand, and then I get overwhelmed and I just say “Oh, forget it.” You guys definitely weren’t the first people (to ask), that’s why I responded right away. I saw in the comments that people started asking, “Are you done?” I didn’t say I was done, I was leaving the Performance Center; I was just leaving Orlando. You can go on the @notsam instagram and you can see it if you haven’t seen the photo. I was trying to keep the sun out of my eyes with my hand and it looked like I was saluting like almost to say goodbye, to like a ship sailing away. If you go through the comments, there’s a comment from a guy at WWE, one of the guys who does the costumes and stuff who goes like, “Oh man, we’re going to have to find new ways to chop it up.” I was like, “No dude, I’ll see you at one of the next pay per views. I’m not leaving.”

On whether he is heavily managed on the WWE kick-off show: I’m not managed really at all. There’s a script for all the shows but the script is more of a format in the sense that, ok, we’re going to spend two minutes talking about this, we’re going to go into this package, and then this guest is going to come on, and then we are going to go into this match, and then we’re going to spend two minute talking about this. And that’s more to make sure the timing and the pacing of the show works. But when it comes to breaking down the matches, you got two minutes to talk about Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman. That’s the direction. You got two minutes to talk about it, so talk about it. That’s why I’m there, and that’s why Peter’s (Rosenberg) there, too. We’re broadcasters, but we’re also mega mega fans and we’re going to have opinions. We’re going to be able to speak from the fan perspective; that is our perspective. So yeah, it’s more just formatting. And when it comes down to opinions, say whatever you want.

Thoughts on Ronda Rousey: I think what they’re trying to get across is this (Ronda) super fan and she’s so happy to be there, but when it comes time for brass tax, when it comes time for business, that’s when she can get mean and normally, you know, Rhonda’ this happy go lucky, having fun girl, but you don’t want to get on her bad side. I don’t think WWE wants her to be Brock Lesnar, and I don’t know if she wants to be Brock Lesnar. Like I don’t think this is the female Brock Lesnar, especially based on the fact that she wrestles a lot. This isn’t like we have the UFC’s Ronda Rousey. I don’t think Ronda is going back to the UFC. I don’t think this is going to be one of those back and forth deals. I think that Ronda started in the UFC but I think that the WWE is branding her as a WWE superstar and they’re taking the star power that she built and using it to make her a face, if not the face, of this women’s evolution movement.

For more of the Sam Roberts interview, including his thoughts on Hell in a Cell and more, head to www.shiningwizards.com and listen to Episode 390: Sam’s not Fired.

(Visited 1 times, 38 visits today)