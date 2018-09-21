MLW announces Tommy Dreamer vs. Brody King

BRODY KING RAMPAGES INTO NYC OCTOBER 4TH AS HE GETS EXTREME WITH TOMMY DREAMER

NEW YORK – What happens when the “Innovator of Violence” takes on 6’5” California bounty hunter Brody King? On October 4th at Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY we will find out as Tommy Dreamer vs. Brody King is signed for MLW FURY ROAD: an MLW Fusion TV taping. Tickets start at just $20 at www.MLWtickets.com.

“I believe in violence. It’s the only thing understood universally,” says the wild brawler Brody King. The dominate conjurer of chaos has been a force to reckon with in MLW but things will escalate to the extreme as he takes on New York’s own Tommy Dreamer.

Dreamer, making his MLW debut in singles competition, enters the match as a hometown favorite with an uncanny threshold for pain and penchant for hardcore violence.

Brody has been rumbling backstage at MLW events seemingly fixated on one of the gods of violence in Dreamer. Now, he gets his shot at the legend. With media from around the world on hand, will the “Intelligent Destroyer” crush the legend in his backyard? Or, will Dreamer prove one more time why he is forever the “Innovator of Violence”? Find out LIVE October 4th in New York City!

Tickets start at $20 for this MLW FUSION taping. [Buy tickets]

Signed thus far for MLW’s October 4th card:

LA Park vs. PCO

SPIN THE WHEEL MAKE THE DEAL:

Jimmy Havoc vs. Sami Callihan

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland

Hart Foundation vs. Rich Swann, ACH and Marko Stunt

PLUS:

World Heavyweight Champion Low Ki

World Middleweight Champion MJF with Aria Blake

Konnan

Joey Ryan

Hijo de LA Park

Salina de la Renta

Kotto Brazil

Barrington Hughes

Jason Cade

Jimmy Yuta

Myron Reed

Plus more to be announced soon!

More matches will be announced in the coming weeks on MLW: FUSION and MLW.com. Plus, it’s a TV taping for MLW FUSION on beIN Sports!

Watch MLW FUSION Friday nights at 8pm ET on beIN SPORTS.

Stream new episodes of MLW: FUSION online on demand starting at 6:05pm Saturday nights for free at www.youtube.com/majorleaguewrestling.

Tickets start at $20 at MLWTickets.com! There are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm Eastern) featuring a Pre-Show Meet and Greet with select MLW Talent plus complimentary poster.

Please note: General Admission SRO Tickets are: $20 for advance sales, $25 Day of Event at the door.

General Public Doors Open: 6pm Eastern

Showtime: 7pm Eastern.

You can purchase tickets today at MLWTickets.com.

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE:

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, the Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

The venue is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

