Brock Lesnar undergoes fourth USADA drug test in three months

USADA, the administrators of the UFC Anti-Doping Program, went knocking on Brock Lesnar’s door unannounced once again for an out-of-competition drug test.

This was the fourth test that USADA performed on Lesnar ever since he went back in the drug testing pool in the beginning of July. USADA tested Lesnar three times in three weeks in July and had no tests in August. Prior to his UFC 200 fight against Mark Hunt, Lesnar was tested eight times and failed two of them, one out-of-competition test and one in-competition test. His win against Mark Hunt was turned into a no contest.

As it was very obvious by his recent WWE television appearances, Lesnar looks leaner and less bulky as he prepares for his eventual UFC return. He is eligible to step back into the Octagon in January 2019.





