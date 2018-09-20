WWE stocks go past $90 in after-hours trading

WWE stocks surged to over $90 in after-hours trading, reaching $90.45 at almost 5PM EST. The day had closed at $89.54.

WWE’s market cap value stands at $6.86 billion and the stocks shot up 192% from the first day of trading of 2018. The new FOX and USA Network television deals pretty much were the sole contributors to the massive jump in the stock price which has kept steadily increasing since the announcement was made a few months ago.

