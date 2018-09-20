WWE reportedly interested in two independent stars

Mike Johnson reports that WWE has interest in a handful of Lucha stars. The one name that he specifically mentions is Bandido. For those who don’t know him, he teamed with Rey Mysterio and Rey Fénix at the recent ‘All In’ event. William Regal and Brian Kendrick apparently scouted him at the recent Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) event.

Also, according to Dave Meltzer on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE has interest in signing Brody King. Regal and Kendrick were apparently also scouting King while at the PWG event. King is 6 foot 5 and weighs around 285lbs.

