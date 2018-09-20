WWE Donating $100K to Knoxville Foundation for Kane’s Upcoming Appearances

According to WBIR, Glen Jacobs aka Kane requested the donation in appreciation for making upcoming WWE appearances and the money will go to the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation.

This means the money will benefit employees of the Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and University of Tennessee Police Department.

“[This] $100,000 is a significant contribution especially for the family of a fallen police officer or a firefighter that could help them through that transition of losing a loved one,” said Jacobs.

Vince McMahon also commented on the donation, saying: “I appreciate his gesture to the heroes who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way and look forward to his continued progress in his mission.”

