WRESTLE-1 “5th Anniversary Tour – Day 1” Results – September 18, 2018 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Takumi Baba defeated Ryuhi Honda

2. Yusuke Kodama defeated Hajime

3. Alejandro and Jon Tonsho defeated Masayuki Mitomi and Rion Mizuki

4. Shuji Kondo and Koji Doi defeated Masayuki Kono and NOSAWA Rongai

5. WRESTLE-1 Tag League 2018 – Block B

Takanori Ito and Ryuji Hijikata defeated Ganseki Tanaka and Tugutaka Sato

6. WRESTLE-1 Tag League 2018 – Block A

Manabu Soya and Daiki Inaba defeated Andy Wu and El Hijo del Pantera

7. WRESTLE-1 Tag League 2018 – Block A

Kaz Hayashi and Pegaso Illuminal defeated Enfants Terribles (Shotaro Ashino and Kumaarashi)

—

WRESTLE-1 Tag League 2018 Standings:

Block A:

1. Manabu Soya and Daiki Inaba [2]

1. Kaz Hayashi and Pegaso Illuminal [2]

3. Andy Wu and El Hijo del Pantera [0]

3. Shotaro Ashingo and Kumaarashi [0]

Block B:

1. Takanori Ito and Ryuji Hijikata [2]

2. Masayuki Kono and Yukio Naya [0]

2. Shuji Kondo and Koji Doi [0]

2. Ganseki Tanaka and Tugutaka Sato [0]

