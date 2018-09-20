What is next for Madison Rayne?

Madison Rayne announced during an appearance on The Taz Show that she has come to terms with Ring of Honor and has signed with the company to continue on as part of their Women of Honor division. Rayne had finished up with Impact Wrestling and worked the Mae Young Classic, losing in the first round.

Check out the pod of @MadisonRayne breaking news about her next BIG move in wrestling!! #TheTazShow — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) September 19, 2018

