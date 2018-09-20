What is next for Madison Rayne?

Sep 20, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Madison Rayne announced during an appearance on The Taz Show that she has come to terms with Ring of Honor and has signed with the company to continue on as part of their Women of Honor division. Rayne had finished up with Impact Wrestling and worked the Mae Young Classic, losing in the first round.

Madison Rayne

One Response

  1. stezton says:
    September 20, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    The fact that Madison was eliminated in the first round is nuts.

