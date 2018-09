The season eight premiere of Total Divas titled Good Girls Don’t Make History drew a total of 454,000 viewers, down 211,000 viewers from the season seven season finale. It’s also down 102,000 viewers from the season seven premiere. This was also the least-watched Total Divas episode in its entire series.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

