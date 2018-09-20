The rumored reason why Lio Rush was picked to be Bobby Lashley’s manager

WWE is testing out some new managers on RAW as of late. Drake Maverick is the new managers of AOP (formerly known as the Authors of Pain). Lio Rush is now the manager of Bobby Lashley.

Maverick has been used in the role of a traditional mouthpiece. Lio Rush, on the other hand, got to showcase his high-flying abilities on RAW this week. This included some flips in a segment with Lashley, Elias and Kevin Owens.

So why did WWE pick both guys for their specific roles?

Mike Johnson provided an answer on PWInsider’s Elite Audio. Here is what he said (quote below via Ringside News):

“In the case of Drake Maverick, the decision was made that they wanted a manager or they wanted a mouthpiece for Authors Of Pain.”

“In the case of Lio Rush I was told that someone in creative saw some promos that he cut on Twitter and brought it to the attention of WWE management and said, ‘look at this guy, look at what he’s doing on his own. Imagine if we channeled that and used him in a specific role.”

