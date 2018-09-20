Review of new book “Death of the Territories”

Looking back to the professional wrestling scene of the 1950’s compared to today is like looking back to when the United States was the 13 original colonies. Each colony had its own agenda despite being part of the country. In the 1950’s each “colony” would be considered territories that operated under the banner of the National Wrestling Alliance (the same name as the current property owned by Billy Corgan.) They were mega successful until the son of World Wide Wrestling Federation owner Vincent J McMahon came on the scene. Once he did it was a new world order in wrestling (long before the nWo appeared on TV.) For the first time the story of how it all changed is covered DEATH OF THE TERRITORIES: EXPANSION, BETRAYAL AND THE WAR THAT CHANGED PRO WRESTLING FORVER (ECW PRESS 272PP, $19.95 US) written by critically acclaimed author Tim Hornbaker.

Mr. Hornbaker is not a stranger to the world of professional wrestling. He wrote a comprehensive history of the National Wrestling Alliance and McMahon’s Capitol Wrestling (now known as WWE) so he is well schooled in the history. He recaps for the new reader the history of how the NWA came to exist in the United States wrestling scene and how wrestlers like Verne Gagne, Jack Adkisson (Fritz Von Erich), Joe Blanchard, Eddie Graham and others ruled their own companies. Back in that era; like the 13 colonies, wrestling promotions stayed in their own geographic boundaries. That was until promoters like Ole Anderson of Georgia Championship Wrestling experimented with sending his talent into the mid-west. Things really went over the top when former announcer Vince K McMahon convinced his dad to sell him the WWWF/Capitol Wrestling in 1983. Vince Junior; as many veteran wrestlers called him, had a vision of taking the renamed WWF to a national forum using syndication of his TV plus using the new invention on the block called cable TV and the USA Network (the currently named WWE’s current home on Monday and Tuesday night.)

McMahon was not alone as promotions like Mid-Atlantic (also called Jim Crockett Promotions) also got into using cable to get their stars into the national scene. Mr. Hornbaker takes the reader into the maneuverings of each promoter listed in this review among others to realize ways to survive; succeed and avoid overall failure. This is not a spoiler but the WWE was the sole survivor. But promotions not involved with WWE are succeeding today like Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, House of Hardcore and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla to name a few. Tim Hornbaker shows why he is the quintessential writer on professional wrestling history with this book I highly recommend.

