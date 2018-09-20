Report on Vince McMahon meeting with MSG officials called “bogus”

MSG Officials Deny Rumor of Vince McMahon Meetings

As previously reported, a rumor originated at the Barn Burner Fired Up podcast and Joe Peisich claiming that Vince McMahon was going to meet with Madison Square Garden (MSG) officials this week. Peisich suggested that McMahon would have meetings with MSG, suggesting that McMahon could throw money at the venue in order to throw out the planned NJPW/ROH event that’s set for the Garden on April 6, 2018. PWInsider is claiming this rumor is bogus.

Per the report, MSG has not had any meetings with McMahon at all, and none have taken place. Additionally, meetings with McMahon would have to be done through the live events department, and Vince McMahon would not be personally involved with the building. The report also indicates it’s crazy that McMahon could throw money at the Garden to cancel the ROH event since ROH has an existing contract for its April 6 date, and tickets are already on sale and nearly sold out. MSG officials claim there is “zero truth to the story.”

