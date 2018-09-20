NXT’s Lacey Evans accused of homophobia

Sep 20, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

NXT star Lacey Evans has been accused of being homophobic by current FEST Wrestling champion Effy Gibbes. Gibbes, who has worked on cards with Evans in the past, first made the insinuation with a post about Evans’ inclusion as DLC in WWE 2K19.

Gibbes said when asked for clarification that Evans allegedly complained to other wrestlers, as well as the promoter, about having to share the locker room with a gay person. Gibbes acknowledged that he heard it second hand, and that he hopes “there’s been personal growth from her since then.”

Evans has not currently commented on the story.

EFFY
@KillEFFY
Just to paraphrase she was complaining to wrestlers and promoter who spoke to me about sharing the locker room with a gay person. I’m not going to put out phrases that were told to me because it was 2nd hand but obviously I hope there’s been personal growth from her since then.

2:10 PM – Sep 19, 2018 · Tallahassee, FL

3 Responses

  1. Havok says:
    September 20, 2018 at 10:50 am

    So he didnt actually hear her say anything

  2. Pete Haines says:
    September 20, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    Isn’t this homophobiaphobia. We should learn to tolerate those who don’t tolerate us.

  3. Tex says:
    September 20, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    There’s no such thing as “homophobiaphobia”. -__- Not tolerating hate and discrimination is not a phobia nor is it wrong.

