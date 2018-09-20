NXT’s Lacey Evans accused of homophobia

NXT star Lacey Evans has been accused of being homophobic by current FEST Wrestling champion Effy Gibbes. Gibbes, who has worked on cards with Evans in the past, first made the insinuation with a post about Evans’ inclusion as DLC in WWE 2K19.

Gibbes said when asked for clarification that Evans allegedly complained to other wrestlers, as well as the promoter, about having to share the locker room with a gay person. Gibbes acknowledged that he heard it second hand, and that he hopes “there’s been personal growth from her since then.”

Evans has not currently commented on the story.

Hopefully her DLC has the taunt where she's homophobic behind your back in a locker room until she sees you have preworkout she can borrow. pic.twitter.com/VS0xxAbUhX — EFFY (@KillEFFY) September 19, 2018

EFFY

@KillEFFY

Just to paraphrase she was complaining to wrestlers and promoter who spoke to me about sharing the locker room with a gay person. I’m not going to put out phrases that were told to me because it was 2nd hand but obviously I hope there’s been personal growth from her since then.

2:10 PM – Sep 19, 2018 · Tallahassee, FL

