Marty “The Moth” Martinez Captures Lucha Underground Championship

Marty “The Moth” Martinez had a eventful evening on Lucha Underground last night. The “Creepy Bastard”, as the Believers have taken to calling him, paid promoter Antonio Cueto for an opportunity at the Gift of the God’s Championship against El Dragon Azteca Jr, Rey Horus. “The Moth” defeated Azteca to capture that belt which entitles him to a Lucha Underground title match at a time of his choosing much like the WWE’s Money in the Bank briefcase. However, unlike the Money in the Bank briefcase, the rules before last night always stated that the Gift of the Gods title holder must give the promoter, originally Dario Cueto, a week’s notice before cashing in to avoid the advantageous opportunities cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase has presented to WWE performers in the past to where they would cash in on an opponent that was already down and out.

Well, that changed during last night’s show as “The Moth” cashed in on an already beaten down Pentagon Dark who had just successfully defended the title against King Quierno and Mil Muertes. Apparently, Martinez paid Cueto for that rule to be changed as well allowing the immediate title opportunity that he took full advantage of.

Martinez, real name Martin Casaus, came close to winning the Royal Rumble style battle royal/guantlet Aztec Warfare in the first episode of Season 4 but came up short to Pentagon. He had not been seen in months and returned to capture the title and subsequently unseat the man who broke his arm at the end of the before mentioned Aztec Warfare match.

This marks Martinez’s first Lucha Underground title win.

(Visited 1 times, 65 visits today)