Marty Scurll Pro Wrestling Tees Shirt pulled for having Nazi symbolism

Marty Scurll released an unfortunate t-shirt on the Pro Wrestling Tees site that was pulled after fans pointed out the not-so-hidden Nazi symbols.

The design was done by Pedro Carvalho, who has done freelance graphic work for WrestleCrate, Revolution Pro, and various wrestling media outlets.

David Bixenspan pointed out that Carvalho has retweeted anti-Nazi content in the past, suggesting he is anti-Nazi as well. It would appear as if the graphic was an unfortunate mistake made by the designer as he tried to add a lightning/reflection effect in Scurll’s glasses, and not Nazi promotion.

Scurll has not commented on the controversy, but did delete the tweet promoting the shirt.

The shirt has since been pulled from Pro Wrestling Tees and replaced with the same design, minus the bolts in the glasses.

