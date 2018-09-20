Jim Ross Critiques the Finish for the Hell in a Cell Main Event, Praises Alexa Bliss as the Best Villain in WWE

During latest edition of The Ross Report podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross shared his thoughts for the WWE Hell in a Cell event and more. Below are some highlights.

His thoughts on the Hell in a Cell main event finish: “Hell In A Cell – I enjoyed the broadcast on Sunday. I thought the controversial finish (and it was controversial) the Hell In A Cell main event, it did not adversely affect my overall opinion of the three hours and change that I invested in my life in that TV show. The main event finish did take the focus off of both Reigns and Strowman, which seemingly, was the goal. If that was the goal, then they succeeded. Now that finish is not what I would’ve done with the luxury (as you do) of looking at it in hindsight. Had a lot of bodies, wild west was there, on the cage, off the cage, the side of the cage, became that stunt show at the end. It confused me a little bit, which when you book a match like that – how would you book a match and not have a viable finish in mind? And I’m sorry, just for my taste and again with the benefit of hindsight, I didn’t foresee that that finish was what was needed. Just me, but I do know that the issue of the title is still open. There’s still a story there, and new players are at float, and who can trust who. There’s a lot of things that can be made of this scenario. There’s no honor among thieves, so that may stand big for McIntyre or some of these other dudes somewhere down the road, let’s remember that. It didn’t turn me off of the whole show is what I’m saying.”

Jim Ross on how Alexa Bliss is the best villain on the roster: “Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss was fun to watch. I thought Bliss proved once again that she is arguably the best villain of any gender in WWE at this time. She’s a natural and she is certainly as valuable as any female, for many reasons, on the roster – as well as any female there. And someday, we’re going to open our eyes more (those that haven’t) and say ‘she’s one hell of hand.’ She really is.”

