Jessie Godderz releasing music video

Sep 20, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Former Impact, Lucha Underground Wrestler Jessie Godderz Releasing Music Video

Wrestler Jessie Godderz was recently featured in Season 4 of Lucha Underground and is now making a foray into the music industry.

While his time with the company was short-lived due to being sacrificed to the gods, Godderz is teaming up with platinum recording artist Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees to record a new song and music video.

Godderz’ new music video The Girl is With Me is scheduled to debut as a YouTube Original on October 2.

(Pwguru)

