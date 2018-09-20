Dwayne Johnson partners with Under Armour

Dwayne Johnson has partnered with Under Armour, releasing a new range that debuted today.

Entitled “Project Rock,” the collection is officially described by Johnson via the Under Armour website as, “[…] a movement of people willing to put in the work. What we work for is what we become. Finding strength in the struggle. Joy in the grind. Excitement in the challenge. Always recognizing that the project of ‘you’ is never finished. Because there is always more work to do. And together with Under Armour, we’ve designed this gear to work just as hard as you do.”

The Rock tweeted out this morning to his 12.9 million followers, mentioning that this was the “most anticipated collection of 2018.” He would go on to call the collaboration the “#AllDayHustleCollection,” before telling his fans to “Stay strong. Train hard. Enjoy the gear.”

(Pwguru)

