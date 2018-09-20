Announcement made for the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame

Sep 20, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
View this post on Instagram
It is our absolute honor and privilege to announce that "The Monster" Abyss will be the 2018 inductee into the IMPACT Hall of Fame. #IMPACTonPop
A post shared by IMPACT (@impactwrestling) on Sep 20, 2018 at 7:01pm PDT
