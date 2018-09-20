Alexa Bliss dealing with numbness in her arm

Sep 20, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE is saying that the injury was suffered on Sunday night after Ronda Rousey put her in an armbar.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that she is dealing with numbness in her arm and the only thing known at this time is that she is cleared for minimal exertion, which means she can do some things with her arm.

Minimal exertion means that she could potentially return next week but probably won’t be able to wrestle.

2 Responses

  1. Tollefaan says:
    September 20, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    Nicely done, Ronda

  2. Kyle Christie says:
    September 20, 2018 at 7:14 pm

    If this is real, which I doubt it is, it’s not from the arm bar as that is the weakest and least painful thing Ronda does. No idea why the crowd pops for it because it isn’t being applied properly and clearly does no damage to the opponent. What would have caused the pain is all those judo throws and arm drags where she’s dragging the arm with full force. Surprised there hasn’t been more injuries from those moves.

