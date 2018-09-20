Alexa Bliss dealing with numbness in her arm

WWE is saying that the injury was suffered on Sunday night after Ronda Rousey put her in an armbar.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that she is dealing with numbness in her arm and the only thing known at this time is that she is cleared for minimal exertion, which means she can do some things with her arm.

Minimal exertion means that she could potentially return next week but probably won’t be able to wrestle.

