AJ Styles comments on All In, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks

#WWE Champion AJ Styles was recently interviewed by The Daily Star at a WWE 2K19launch event. During their conversation, Styles was asked for his thoughts on Cody Rhodes’ and The Young Bucks’ self-funded All In pay-per-view event.

The show sold out the Sears Centre in Chicago, Illinois earlier this month.

Styles admitted that he didn’t watch the show, but saw highlights, and was happy for their success:

“I did not watch All In. I watched the highlights. And good for them, man, they did great. Those guys are my friends and I am happy for them. I am happy with their success, I hope they continue to do it. This is good for business for everybody. When there is someone to compete against it is good for everyone and steps everybody’s game up.”

