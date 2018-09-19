WWE Mae Young Classic Tournament Coverage – Season 2, Episode 3

Episode 3 opens with a rundown on tonight’s matches. The opening credits roll and then Beth Phoenix, Michael Cole, and Renee Young welcome us to the show.

—

Match #1 – Mae Young Classic Tournament First Round Match: Kavita Devi vs. Kaitlyn

They lock up and Kaitlyn backs Devi into the ropes. Kaitlyn drops Devi with a clothesline and then delivers a couple leg drops. Kaitlyn goes for the cover, but Devi kicks out at one. Devi comes back and slams Kaitlyn to the mat and gets a two count. Devi drops Kaitlyn with a back elbow and then delivers a scoop slam. Devi goes for the cover, but Kaitlyn kicks out at two. Devi kicks Kaitlyn in the back and locks in an arm bar. Kaitlyn gets free and delivers a series of forearms. Kaitlyn connects with a shoulder tackle and then a back elbow. Kaitlyn slams Devi to the mat and connects with an elbow drop. Kaitlyn connects with a cannon ball in the corner and then delivers a Spear and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kaitlyn.

—

We take a look at the next two competitors: Toni Storm and Jinny

Match #2 – Mae Young Classic Tournament First Round Match: Jinny vs. Toni Storm

They lock up and Storm shoves Jinny away as neither woman gains the advantage. Storm backs Jinny into the ropes and then shoves her to the mat. They lock up again and Jinny drops Storm to the mat. Jinny backs Storm into the corner and applies a side-headlock. Storm counters with a wrist-lock and slams Jinny to the corner. Storm connects with a running knee in the corner, but Jinny comes back with a face-buster into the turnbuckle. Jinny goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out at two. Jinny stomps away on Storm and kicks her in the back. Jinny goes for another cover, but Storm kicks out at two. Jinny delivers a suplex and gets yet another two count. Jinny applies a submission down on the mat, but Storm fights back with body shots. Jinny connects with a forearm, but Storm sends her to the corner. Storm charges, but Jinny sends her into the turnbuckle with a Japanese arm-drag for gets another two count.

Jinny applies an arm bar, but Storm comes back with a crucifix cover for a two count. Storm chops Jinny, but Jinny comes back with an inverted surfboard submission. Storm eventually gets to the ropes, but Jinny stays on the attack. Jinny slaps Storm across the face and slams her into the corner. Jinny charges at Storm, but Storm counters with a boot to the face. Storm delivers a snap German suplex and then connects with a hip attack in the corner. Storm delivers Storm Zero and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Toni Storm.

—

We take a look at the next two competitors: Karen Q and Xia Li.

Match #3 – Mae Young Classic Tournament First Round Match: Karen Q vs. Xia Li

Both women go for quick strikes and then Li takes Q down with a leg-whip. Q kicks up and they bow to each other. Q slaps Li across the face and Li backs her into the corner with body strikes. Li kicks Q in the leg, but Q takes her down with a kick to the face. Q slams Li into the corner and connects with a handspring forearm. Q kicks Li in the face and then delivers a suplex. Q goes for the cover, but Li kicks out at two. Q goes for a submission, but Li counters out. Q stays in control and drops Li right back to the mat. Q goes for a suplex, but Li lands on her feet. Q connects with a full-nelson slam and goes for the cover, but Li kicks out at two. Q applies a side-headlock, but Li fights to her feet. Li connects with a few kicks and then a double palm strike. Li delivers a superkick and then delivers another kick to the face and goes for the cover, but Q kicks out at two.

Q comes back and takes control ans slams Li to the mat. Q goes up top and goes for the frog splash, but Li moves out of the way and then connects with the Flipping Ash Kick and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Xia Li.

—

We take a look at the final two competitors for the evening: Allysin Kay and Mia Yim.

Match #4 – Mae Young Classic Tournament First Round Match: Allysin Kay vs. Mia Yim

They lock up and neither woman gains an advantage. They brawl in the ring and Yim drops Kay to the mat. Kay turns it in her favor, but Yim turns it right back. Yim goes for an arm bar, but Kay makes it to the ropes. Yim delivers rights and lefts in the ropes, but Kay shoves her away. Kay goes to the floor, but Yim kicks Kay in the chest. Yim gets Kay back in the ring, but Kay counters and slams Yim out to the floor. Kay tosses Yim back into the ring, but Yim kicks her in the chest. Yim connects with a suicide dive and then slams Kay into the ring post. Yim goes for a chop, but Kay ducks and Yim hits the ring pot. Kay tosses Yim back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Yim kicks out at two. Kay stomps away on Yim in the corner and then chokes her over the rope. Kay kicks Yim in the midsection and then wrenches her neck.

Yim fights back and applies the arm bar again, but Kay fights out. Kay delivers a spine-buster to Yim and goes for the cover, but Yim kicks out at two. Kay kicks Yim in the face, but Yim comes back and goes for a knee bar this time. Kay makes it to the ropes and then they exchange chops. They get nose-to-nose and exchange slaps. They exchange kicks and both women are down. Yim delivers a dropkick, followed by another, and then a third, and finally connects with one from the ropes. Yim goes for the cover, but Kay kicks out at two. Yim slams Kay down with a sunset power bomb and goes for the cover, but Kay kicks out at two. Yim chops Kay and goes for a clothesline, but Kay comes back with the Big D lariat and goes for the cover and Yim kicks out at two. They each dodge kicks and then connect simultaneously and fall to the mat.

Yim goes up top, but Kay cuts her off. Kay climbs as well, but Yim catches her with a headbutt. Yim delivers Soul Food and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mia Yim.

(Visited 1 times, 21 visits today)