Tammy Sytch to be paroled

Sep 19, 2018 - by James Walsh

According to Pwinsider.com, Tammy Sytch is slated to be paroled from the Carbon County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania, where she has been held since late March in the first week of October. She has been incarcerated there seven months after she was extradited from the Monmouth County Correctional Facility in New Jersey to Carbon County. Sytch had been held in New Jersey since being arrested several weeks before after failing to appear in court for two DUI arrests in New Jersey earlier this year.


One Response

  1. Captain Ass says:
    September 19, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    They should keep the dumb, drunk skank behind bars for a lot longer. You watch, she’ll be in the same mess that she has been in for the last several years in no time.

