Tammy Sytch to be paroled

According to Pwinsider.com, Tammy Sytch is slated to be paroled from the Carbon County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania, where she has been held since late March in the first week of October. She has been incarcerated there seven months after she was extradited from the Monmouth County Correctional Facility in New Jersey to Carbon County. Sytch had been held in New Jersey since being arrested several weeks before after failing to appear in court for two DUI arrests in New Jersey earlier this year.





