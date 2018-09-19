Rey Mysterio reportedly agrees to a WWE deal

Multiple sources have confirmed that former World Heavyweight champion Rey Mysterio has signed a two-year deal with WWE. The move has been expected for quite a while and Mysterio was pretty open about returning to WWE for one more run.

PWInsider.com, which broke the story, adds to the story that while Mysterio only wanted an 18-month deal, WWE got the final say for 24 months but he has a clause where he can give notice once he hits the 18-month mark if he wants to leave.

This will be Mysterio’s second stint with WWE after he spent 13 years with the company following his 2002 debut. His departure in 2015 didn’t come without any problems and WWE extended his deal after he spent several months injured as his contract originally ran out.

In January of this year, Mysterio was a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble and came in at #27. He returned for another WWE appearance at the Greatest Royal Rumble event and was later announced as a downloadable character for the upcoming WWE 2K19 video game.

Mysterio participated in the All In indie pay-per-view earlier this month and it seems that he has fulfilled all his indie commitments, clearing his way to WWE.





