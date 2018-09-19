Paige to address the leaked sex tapes on Total Divas

Paige will open up about her leaked sex tapes and failed drug tests on total divas this season.

The SmackDown Live General Manager recently told The Mirror that she was very open while talking about her leaked sex tape, and her failed drug tests.

“Yeah. You hear a bunch of my stories, the year and a half I took out, just everything. All the trouble I got myself into… I was just very open about everything. I was very open with the taped sex that unfortunately got leaked, the popping [failing] of drug tests, I was just very open about everything because I want people to learn from my mistakes, you know \

According to the former Divas Champion, this time around fans will be seeing more of Saraya as opposed to Paige.

“Obviously they get to see stuff like my neck injury, my emotions becoming general manager, it just has so much. I have so much to share with you guys and again you just see a different side of me, you get to see Saraya, more than you get to see Paige.”

