Mixed Match Challenge Live Viewership Down From Season One Premiere

The second season of the Mixed Match Challenge was down from the season one premiere. The show maxed out at 52,4000 viewers on Facebook Watch, down 61% from the season one premiere peak of 135,600 viewers.

Thus far, the episode has a total of 660,400 views as of this writing. That’s actually comparable to the series premiere numbers at the same point, suggesting people are watching but not tuning in live. That is to be expected of the second season, where the series premiere drew a lot of curiosity to see it as it happened.





