Mahabali Shera released from WWE

Mahabali Shera’s WWE run has come to an end. WWE has released the former Impact Wrestling star following a developmental run. PWInsider has confirmed the release with multiple sources.

Shera, aka Amanpreet Singh Randhawa, signed with WWE in February this year after a run in Impact that began as part of that company’s 2011 Ring Ka King series in India. He worked with Impact directly starting in 2014, staying with them until 2017 when budget cuts led to his contract not being renewed. Shera trained at the WWE Performance Center after signing with WWE and appeared at NXT live shows, but never appeared on NXT TV.





