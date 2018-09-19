GLOW wins two Emmys

Sep 19, 2018 - by James Walsh

Netflix’s GLOW won two Emmy awards. Stunt Coordinator Shauna Duggins won the Emmy for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program, becoming the first woman in history to win the award. They show also won for Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour or Less).

(Visited 1 times, 55 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

9/11/18 Impact conference call with Josh Mathews and Scarlett Bordeaux

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal