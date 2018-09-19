GLOW wins two Emmys

Netflix’s GLOW won two Emmy awards. Stunt Coordinator Shauna Duggins won the Emmy for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program, becoming the first woman in history to win the award. They show also won for Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour or Less).

Thank you to the @TelevisionAcad and congratulations to team GLOW on winning 2 #Emmys! Special shout out to our awesome Production Design team and Stunt Coordinator Shauna Duggins on a history making win.💪 pic.twitter.com/K09jcOxUQ4 — GLOW (@GlowNetflix) September 18, 2018

(Visited 1 times, 55 visits today)