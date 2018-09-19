CM Punk Starring in a New Horror Movie

According to Deadline, CM Punk is about to start filming a starring role in the horror film, Girl on the Third Floor. Punk commented…

“I’m thrilled to have had the opportunity to take on the lead role in Girl On The Third Floor. “I’m a longtime personal fan of genre films and this project was an absolute natural fit for me.”

The film is described as follows: Punk will star as Don Koch, a man who is failing as a husband who begins fixing up an old house as a way to make up for mistakes he has made in the past. In the film, his wife Liz is concerned about the renovation timeline as they have a baby on the way. As Don tears the house apart, it begins to tear him apart as well, revealing the rot behind the drywall.

