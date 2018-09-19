Bob Orton Jr. Talks Why Randy Orton Started Riding A Bus To Shows

Bob Orton, Jr. was a recent guest on Hannibal TV (via Wrestling Inc) and revealed that Randy rides a bus to and from shows, and explained why he gets this kind of luxury…

“Randy has his bus, so he never really goes anywhere except, you know, the bus. I think a few guys have that [privilege]. Randy got the bus so he wouldn’t get in any situations that weren’t safe. He’s got his bus, he’s got a little kitchen, and you know, he’s got his food. If he wants to have a beer or something, he does it on the bus. It’s just a safe way to travel.”

