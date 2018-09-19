9/19/18 WWE NXT Recap: Kai/Purrazzo vs. Aliyah/Evans; Ryker in Action; Dunne vs. Ricochet Double Title Main Event

NXT opens up hyping the Champion vs. Champion, Title-for-Title Match between Pete Dunne and Ricochet, which is tonight’s main event. The opening credits roll and then Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show.

—

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Dakota Kai and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Aliyah and Lacey Evans

Purrazzo and Evans start with a lock-up. Evans turns it into a wrist-lock, but Purrazzo counters into a take down and applies a side-headlock. Evans turns it into a head-scissors, but Purrazzo gets free. Evans goes for the Women’s Right, but Purrazzo dodges and applies a head-scissors of her own. Evans fights out and clubs Purrazzo across the chest. Aliyah tags in and she and Evans double-team Purrazzo for a bit. Aliyah kicks Purrazzo in the back a few times, but Purrazzo eventually trips her up and delivers a kick of her own and tags in Kai. Kai kicks Aliyah in the face and goes for the cover, but Aliyah kicks out at two. Purrazzo tags back in, but Aliyah grabs her hair and backs her into the corner. Evans tags back in and kicks Purrazzo in the midsection. Purrazzo comes back and goes for an arm-bar, but Evans shoves her away and delivers a forearm to the back.

Evans applies a rear chin-lock down on the mat and Aliyah tags in. Aliyah connects with a few right hands and tags Evans back in. Aliyah pulls Purrazzo’s hair over the bottom rope and Evans connects with the Bronco Buster. Evans goes for the cover, but Purrazzo kicks out at two. Aliyah tags back in and stomps on Purrazzo. Aliyah goes for a cover, but Purrazzo kicks out at two. Aliyah applies a wrist-lock, but Purrazzo fights to her feet. Aliyah kicks Kai’s hand away and backs Purrazzo into the corner. Aliyah goes for the cover, but Kai breaks it up. Evans tags back in and keeps Purrazzo grounded. Evans drops a knee and goes for the cover, but Purrazzo kicks out at two. Aliyah tags back in and chokes Purrazzo over the middle rope. Aliyah goes back to the wrist-lock, but Purrazzo kicks her away and tags in Kai. Kai delivers strikes and then a few strikes to Aliyah and then delivers a few face-wash kicks. Kai goes for the cover, but Evans breaks it up at two. Kai goes for a roll-up on Aliyah, but Evans makes a blind tag and connects with the Women’s Right and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Lacey Evans and Aliyah.

—

We see The Velveteen Dream backstage. He says the show-stealing Dream has carried his momentum from Brooklyn into a win over Johnny Gargano. Dream interrupts a reporter asking him about Aleister Black’s attack and can’t believe someone would ask him a question that isn’t about himself.

We are reminded of tonight’s main event: Ricochet vs. Pete Dunne for both the NXT North American and WWE United Kingdom Championships. We also see that Jaxson Ryker will make his in-ring TV debut up next.

We see a vignette with The Street Profits and they get offended when someone asks why they got so upset when The Mighty took their chains a couple weeks ago. They say the chains mean everything to them and they will get them back.

—

Back from the break, we see footage of the match between Bianca Belair and Nikki Cross and the aftermath from last week. We then see an interview with Belair. Belair says Cross is crazy but she will never back down from her.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Humberto Carrillo vs. Jaxson Ryker

They lock up and Ryker shoves Carrillo to the mat. They lock up again and Ryker slams Carrillo to the mat this time. Ryker takes Carrillo to the corner and stomps away on him. Ryker drops Carrillo with a clothesline and then grinds his face into the mat. Ryker applies a rear chin-lock, but Carrillo fights to his feet. Ryker slams him right back down and then slams him into the corner. Ryker charges, but Carrillo moves and kicks Ryker in the face. Carrillo goes for a cross-body, but Ryker knocks him to the mat and delivers a sling-shot power bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jaxson Ryker.

—

We go to William Regal’s office and Candice LeRae is being interrogated. She says she has nothing to offer and apologizes for not knowing more. She accuses Tommaso Ciampa and Regal says there is no evidence against Ciampa attacking Aleister Black. Regal asks if shhe has any proof of Johnny Gargano’s whereabouts during the time of the attack. LeRae says Gargano went straight to the locker room after Regal made the triple threat match and then they drove home together.

We see Pete Dunne getting ready for his match backstage. We then see Ricochet as well and then see the video hype package highlighting the feud.

—

Back from the break, we see a video hype package for Keith Lee.

We then see footage from a month ago when Lars Sullivan laid out EC3. We then see that Sullivan will be in action next week. We then see that Otis Dozovic will take on Tommaso Ciampa next week as well.

—

Match #3 – NXT North American Championship / WWE United Kingdom Championship Match: Ricochet (c) vs. Pete Dunne (c)

Neither man can gain an advantage early on and then they lock up. Ricochet wrenches Dunne’s arm, but Dunne counters and slams Ricochet to the mat. Dunne begins joint manipulation, but Ricochet rolls through to relieve the pressure. Dunne goes back to joint manipulation and then drops him to the mat and drops down to hyper-extend Ricochet’s elbow. Ricochet comes back with a rear chin-lock and then works over Dunne’s knee and ankle. Ricochet applies a hammer-lock, but Dunne counters and applies a modified knee bar. Dunne delivers more joint manipulation and then applies a surfboard submission. Dunne turns it into a side headlock, but Ricochet gets free and gets back to his feet. Ricochet grounds Dunne and drops a knee across Dunne’s shoulder. Dunne comes back with a forearm shot, but Ricochet connects with an uppercut.

Ricochet chops Dunne against the ropes and takes him down with a head-scissors take down. Dunne goes to the floor, but Ricochet connects with a suicide dive. Ricochet tosses Dunne back into the ring and goes for another had-scissors take down. Dunne stops him and manipulates his ankle joint and then kicks him in the face. Dunne goes back to the joint manipulation and then stomps onto Ricochet’s head. Dunne delivers a chop in the corner, but Ricochet comes back with a forearm shot. Ricochet goes for a clothesline, but Dunne counters with more joint manipulation. Dunne drops Ricochet with a palm strike, but Ricochet comes back with a clothesline. Ricochet delivers an uppercut in the corner and then delivers a kick to the face. Ricochet slams Dunne to the mat and goes for a cover, but Dunne kicks out at two.

Dunne comes back with an enzuiguri and goes for an exploder suplex, but Ricochet lands on his feet. Ricochet connects with the standing Shooting Star Pres and goes for the cover, but Dunne kicks out at two. Ricochet goes up top, but Dunne moves and drops Ricochet and locks in an arm-bar. Ricochet gets free and goes for a standing moonsault, but Dunne moves out of the way. Dunne stomps away on Ricochet’s hand, but Ricochet comes back with a knee strike. Ricochet goes for a springboard clothesline, but Dunne catches him with a forearm shot. Dunne delivers the X-Plex and goes for the cover, but Ricochet kicks out at two. Dunne kicks Ricochet in the back of the head, but Ricochet delivers one of his own and both men are down. Ricochet goes for a moonsault from the apron, but Dunne ducks and drops him with a clotheslines.

Dunne delivers the X-Plex on the apron and tosses him back into the ring, but Ricochet counters and slams Dunne down to the mat. Ricochet goes for the cover, but Dunne kicks out at two. Dunne goes back to joint manipulation and then kicks Ricochet in the back of the head. Ricochet comes back, but Dunne drops him with a clothesline. Dunne goes for the Bitter End, but Ricochet gets free and delivers a handspring DDT. Ricochet goes for the cover, but Dunne kicks out at two. Ricochet goes up top, but Dunne follows. Dunne begins joint manipulation on the top, but Ricochet counters with an avalanche Frankensteiner. Ricochet delivers a face-buster and goes for the cover, but Dunne kicks out at two. Ricochet goes up top again and goes for a 450 splash, but Dunne catches him and locks in a triangle choke. Ricochet lifts Dunne up and delivers a power bomb to break the hold.

Dunne comes right back and locks in an arm bar, but Ricochet counters with a brain buster. Ricochet and Dunne crawl towards each other, but then The Undisputed ERA rushes the ring and attack both men.

Match Result: No Contest.

War Raiders rush the ring and chase off the ERA. Referees hand the title belts back to their respective holders. Dunne and Ricochet stare each other down as the show comes to a close.

(Visited 1 times, 37 visits today)