9/19/18 WWE 205 Live Recap: TJP vs. Dorado; Alexander vs. Gulak for the Cruiserweight Title

205 Live opens with a recap of the Cruiserweight Championship match at SummerSlam, in which Cedric Alexander retained over Drew Gulak. It then recaps the on-going feud between the two since then, which will culminate tonight with a rematch for the title between the two men. The opening credits roll and then Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson, and Vic Joseph welcome us to the show.

Match #1 – Singles Match: TJP vs. Lince Dorado

Dorado tosses TJP to the mat and taunts him a bit. They lock up and TJP applies a side-headlock. Dorado sends him off the ropes, but TJP comes back with a shoulder tackle. Dorado comes back with an arm-drag and a dropkick and then applies a shoulder bar down on the mat. Dorado delivers a hurricanrana and then a back-breaker. Dorado sends TJP to the ropes, but TJP counters with a shoulder to the midsection and then applies a guillotine submission in the ropes. TJP goes up top and connects for a cross-body and then delivers right hands. TJP slams Dorado into the corner and then puts his boot in his throat. Dorado fights back and goes for a springboard cross-body, but TJP dodges and works over Dorado’s shoulder. TJP delivers a dropkick to the back and slams Dorado again. TJP delivers an elbow shot and goes for the cover, but Dorado kicks out at two.

TJP delivers a series of suplexes and goes for the cover, but Dorado kicks out at two. TJP delivers a front face-lock and then turns it into body manipulation. Dorado fights back, but TJP grounds him and applies a butterfly submission. Dorado fights to his feet and connects with shots to the midsection. Dorado sends TJP off the ropes, but TJP counters with a springboard forearm. TJP taunts Dorado, but Dorado comes back with a spinning heel kick. Dorado slaps TJP across the chest and connects with a cross-body. Dorado kicks TJP in the face and connects with a hurricanrana that sends TJP to the floor. Dorado connects with a suicide dive and tosses TJP back into the ring. Dorado delivers a moonsault and goes for the cover, but TJP kicks out at two. Dorado goes up top, but TJP cuts him off. TJP climbs as well, bu Dorado sends TJP back to the mat.

Dorado comes off the top, but TJP moves. TJP goes for the Detonation Kick, but Dorado counters with a kick to the face. Dorado charges and kicks TJP in the corner, but TJP comes back and rips the mask off of Dorado and gets the roll-up for the win.

Winner: TJP.

After the match, Lio Rush walks into Drake Maverick’s office. Maverick says he got Rush’s message that he is unable to compete tonight due to prior commitments with Bobby Lashley. Maverick says he has no issue with Rush’s partnership with Lashley, but he will honor his commitments on 205 Live. Rush says he sees Maverick running around on Raw, too, and says he is jealous. Maverick says Rush will face Noam Dar next week or he will face consequences.

We see Drew Gulak warming up with Gentleman Jack Gallagher and The brian Kendrick, and then see Cedric Alexander warming up as well. The main event title match is up next.

We see Maverick in his office again. Mustafa Ali walks in and says he appreciates the tune-up match last week, but now he needs Maverick to give him the green light to face Hideo Itami. Maverick stops him and says he does not want a repeat of the last time Ali faced Itami and says he has to make unpopular decisions, but Ali says he is fine. Maverick says he has spoken with the WWE medical staff, and he is giving the green light to Ali to face Itami on next week’s show.

Match #2 – WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Drew Gulak (w/Gentleman Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick)

Kendrick trips up Alexander and Gulak goes for the Gu-Lock immediately, but Alexander makes it to the ropes. They lock up and Alexander backs Gulak into the corner. Alexander drops Gulak with a shoulder tackle and then applies a side-headlock. Gulak gets free and Kendrick and Gallagher try to interfere again, but the referee ejects them from ringside. Alexander drops Gulak with a dropkick to take advantage again. Alexander delivers a few chops in the corner and then connects witha right hand and then slams Gulak into the corner. Alexander kicks Gulak in the back of the head and goes for the cover, but Gulak kicks out at one. Alexander stomps down onto Gulak’s arm and then delivers a right hand. Alexander comes back into the ring, but Gulak catches him and delivers a side-suplex. Gulak stomps on Alexander a few times and then kicks him in the back.

Gulak applies a shoulder bar and then stomps on Alexander repeatedly. Gulak sends Alexander to the corner, but Alexander kicks him in the face. Gulak comes right back with a back elbow and goes for the cover, but Alexander kicks out at two. Gulak applies a rear chin-lock down on the mat, but Alexander fights to his feet. Alexander goes for a jaw-breaker, but Gulak counters and goes for a suplex. Alexander blocks in and they fall to the floor where Alexander delivers a suplex and both men are down. Both men get back into the ring and Alexander sends Gulak face-first into the corner. Alexander kicks Gulak in the face and delivers a springboard clothesline. Alexander goes for the cover, but Gulak kicks out at two. Alexander goes for the Lumbar Check, but Gulak rolls through and gets a two count. Gulak sends Alexander to the ropes, but Alexander comes back with the Neuralizer that sends Gulak to the floor.

Alexander delivers a suicide dive and then tosses Gulak back into the ring. Gulak comes back and locks in the Gu-Lock, but Alexander gets his foot on the ropes. Gulak keeps Alexander grounded and goes for the cover, but Alexander kicks out at two. Gulak delivers a couple scoop slams and goes for a third, but Alexander lands on his feet. Alexander goes for a quick roll-up, but Gulak kicks out at two. Gulak turns Alexander inside-out with a clothesline and goes for the cover, but Alexander kicks out at two. Gulak goes for the Gu-Lock through the ropes, but Alexander counters with an enzuiguri. Alexander gets back into the ring and delivers a Michinoku Driver and goes for the cover, but Gulak kicks out at two. Alexander delivers chops, but Gulak comes back with a forearm shot. Gulak goes up top and delivers a flying clothesline, but only gets a two count.

Gulak slaps Alexander’s head a few times and then locks in the Gu-Lock. Alexander breaks the hold briefly, but Gulak re-applies and locks it in again. Alexander fights to his feet and slams Gulak into the corner. Alexander kicks Gulak in the face, but Gulak comes back and slaps Alexander across the face a few times. Gulak goes for a forearm shot, but Alexander counters with an elbow shot. Alexander connects with the Lumbar Check and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still WWE Cruiserweight Champion: Cedric Alexander.

-After the match, we see Buddy Murphy watching backstage. Alexander will defend the title against Murphy at Super Show-Down. We then get an interview with Murphy. Murphy says he has to hand it to Alexander on his winning streak. He says it is impressive, but what will be even more impressive is when it crumbles at his feet in his hometown of Melbourne, Australia. Murphy says when he becomes the new champion, everything will be his.

