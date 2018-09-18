WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – September 17, 2018 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Sep 18, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match
The New Day (c) defeated The Bar and SAnitY

2. Karl Anderson (w/Luke Gallows) defeated Harper

3. Naomi and Asuka defeated The IIconics

4. Mixed Tag Team Match
Rusev and Lana defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega

5. Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz

6. Shelton Benjamin defeated Tye Dillinger

7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match
Becky Lynch (c) defeated Carmella and Charlotte Flair

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match
AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, and R-Truth defeated Samoa Joe, Randy Orton, and Shinsuke Nakamura

