WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – September 17, 2018 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Triple Threat Match

The New Day (c) defeated The Bar and SAnitY

2. Karl Anderson (w/Luke Gallows) defeated Harper

3. Naomi and Asuka defeated The IIconics

4. Mixed Tag Team Match

Rusev and Lana defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega

5. Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz

6. Shelton Benjamin defeated Tye Dillinger

7. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Becky Lynch (c) defeated Carmella and Charlotte Flair

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match

AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, and R-Truth defeated Samoa Joe, Randy Orton, and Shinsuke Nakamura

