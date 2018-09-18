Plans changed for Becky Lynch?

According to John Pollock of POST Wrestling, WWE’s original plans for Becky Lynch weren’t what they currently are following the reaction to her attack of Charlotte at Summerslam…

I spoke with someone regarding Becky Lynch and the direction she is going. At Summerslam, it was designed to turn Becky into a heel, however after the reaction that week in Brooklyn they decided to adjust and make it more about Becky and Charlotte’s issues with one another rather than making Becky a strong heel. The directive at the time was that Becky was a ‘Stone Cold’ type of character knowing she would be cheered, however, we are told that has somewhat changed. Internally, Becky is technically considered a heel, although she isn’t generally being received as one by the public. There are no plans to make Charlotte Flair a heel coming out of this.

