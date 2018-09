NJPW “Road to Destruction 2018 – Day 9” Results – September 18, 2018 – Kumamoto, Japan

1. Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji (Time Limit Draw)

2. Ryusuke Taguchi and Ayato Yoshida defeated Shota Umino and Ren Narita

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

TenKoji (Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima) and David Finlay defeated Yuji Nagata, Manabu Nakanishi, and Henare

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask IV, and KUSHIDA defeated Roppongi 3K (Rocky Romero, YOH, and SHO)

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki-gun (Lance Archer, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and El Desperado) defeated CHAOS (Beretta, Chuckie T, and Will Ospreay)

6. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Los Ingobernables (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI) defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., TAKA Michinoku, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, and Juice Robinson defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, YOSHI-HASHI, and Jay White)

