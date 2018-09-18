Nia Jax returns after two months out injured

Nia Jax returned to the ring last night on Raw after being out injured for two months.

Jax had a leg injury and took time off following her Extreme Rules match against Alexa Bliss in mid-July. The former Raw Women’s champion spent a few weeks training at the WWE Performance Center leading up to her return last night.

Nia had quite an eventful year, turning face and winning the Raw Women’s championship at WrestleMania from Bliss. She then engaged in a feud with Ronda Rousey, challenging her to come for her title at Money In The Bank. Jax and Rousey had a great match but Bliss spoiled the party, causing the DQ in Ronda’s favor and then cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase to beat Jax and regain the title.

On Raw last night, Jax returned as Ember Moon’s mystery tag team partner for the match against Mickie James and Alicia Fox. Jax got the win for her team after delivering a Somoan Drop on Fox for the win.

