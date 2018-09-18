MLW to make Chicago debut at Cicero Stadium November 8th

CHICAGO – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) will make its Chicago debut November 8th with a FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS the Cicero Stadium.

Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10am CT at www.MLWTickets.com.

The card will feature World Heavyweight Champion Low Ki, LA Park, World Tag Team Champions Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix, Konnan, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, World Middleweight Champion MJF with Aria Blake, Salina de la Renta and many more. Matches will be announced in the coming weeks at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWTickets.com starting this Saturday September 22nd. Tickets will also be available day of show at the Cicero Stadium box office.

Be there live as MLW makes its Chicago debut with a national television taping.

There are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm) featuring a Pre-Show Meet and Greet.

General Public Doors Open: 6pm with a bell time of: 7pm.

You can purchase tickets starting Saturday at 10am at MLWTickets.com.

MORE ABOUT CICERO STADIUM:

Located right outside of Chicago in Cicero, the Cicero Stadium is a short walk to the Pink Line and has several parking lots adjacent to the building. The historic Cicero Stadium has hosted professional wrestling and boxing cards for decades.

Cicero Stadium is located at: 1909 S. Laramie Avenue Cicero, IL 60804.

MORE ABOUT MLW:

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

MLW’s weekly TV series, Major League Wrestling: FUSION, airs Friday nights 8pm ET / 5pm PT on beIN SPORTS (with replays at 11pm ET) in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

MLW Radio Network is the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.

MLW content has been distributed commercially in in the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, India, Denmark and Bangladesh among other territories.

