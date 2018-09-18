Impact wrestler granted his release

Andrew Everett’s days on the Impact Wrestling roster are done. Everett announced on Monday that he was granted his release. A former Tag Team Champion, Everett has worked for the company since his debut at Bound For Glory in 2015.

Everett and DJ Z held the championships from the May 17th episode of Impact until the June 21st episode, winning them from Eli Drake and Scott Steiner and then losing them to LAX.

Hey guys, 1/2 Earlier today I was granted my release from IMPACT wrestling. I had great times with the company, and I'm grateful for the opportunities that I received while under contract. At this moment, I feel that I need to test the waters in free agency… — Andrew Everett (@_AndrewEverett) September 18, 2018

2/2 allowing myself find a new direction in my craft. It's exciting to see what awaits me in my career. Thank you for all your support, and again, thank you IMPACT Wrestling for bringing the Skywalker to a larger audience. — Andrew Everett (@_AndrewEverett) September 18, 2018





