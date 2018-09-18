Impact wrestler granted his release

Sep 18, 2018 - by James Walsh

Andrew Everett’s days on the Impact Wrestling roster are done. Everett announced on Monday that he was granted his release. A former Tag Team Champion, Everett has worked for the company since his debut at Bound For Glory in 2015.

Everett and DJ Z held the championships from the May 17th episode of Impact until the June 21st episode, winning them from Eli Drake and Scott Steiner and then losing them to LAX.


