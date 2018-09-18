Ed Nordholm and Scott D’Amore have a meeting with WWE

PWInsider is reporting Impact officials Ed Nordholm and Scott D’Amore met with WWE last week at WWE headquarters.

“A general discussion about the two companies and as a chance to get everyone in the same room as opposed to a a specific negotiation.” Impact officials declined to comment on the meeting, but “stressed that the meetings were not regarding the sale of either Impact Wrestling as a company or it’s video library.”

To add to the story Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful says

“WWE and Impact Wrestling are on better terms than most may think given WWE’s use of Impact Wrestling footage on the WWE Network. Specifically, WWE used AJ Styles and Matt Hardy Broken Universe footage for recent WWE Network features. Impact Wrestling and the Global Force Network were credited in both videos. As long as you’re NOT #2 WWE doesn’t have a problem working with you”

Vince McMahon was not present at the meeting. It was HHH’s people who met with Impact.

