Cris Cyborg Teases Possible WWE Match With Ronda Rousey

Cris Cyborg is hinting at the possibility of a match with Ronda Rousey in WWE. Speaking with Ariel Helwani on his MMA show, Cyborg talked about her UFC contract being close to at an end and was asked about a report that WWE was hoping to book Rousey against her for WrestleMania 35.

Asked about it, Cyborg said, “If it is happening, maybe we can give the fans the fight they’ve never seen…I think it would be great for all the fans that would like to watch. I’m not sure about that 100%, but…I’ll talk to my manager and see what’s going to be, if its a good thing or not. I don’t know. Maybe it happens, maybe it’s not.”

Helwani asked if she would be interested if the deal was right, to which she said, “Yes, it would be great.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)





