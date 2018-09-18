9/18/18 WWE Mixed Match Challenge Recap: Strowman/Moon vs. Owens/Natalya; Styles/Flair vs. Uso/Naomi

The Mixed Match Challenge opens up with Michael Cole, Renee Young, and Vic Joseph welcoming us to the show. They rundown tonight’s matches: Braun Strowman and Ember Moon vs. Kevin Owens and Natalya and AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi.

Match #1 – Mixed Match Challenge Tournament First Round Match: Monster Eclipse (Braun Strowman and Ember Moon) vs. Team Pawz (Kevin Owens and Natalya)

Strowman and Owens start the match and Owens tells Strowman that he helped him beat down The Shield and then tags in Natalya. Moon enters as well and they lock up. Natalya applies a wrist-lock, but Moon counters into a side-headlock take down and gets a one count. Natalya comes back with another wrist-lock and then turns it into an arm-bar. Moon gets free and both women kick up and Moon gets a quick two count on a roll-up. Moon keeps control and slams Natalya to the mat and gets another two count. Moon delivers a chop and then elbows Natalya in the corner. Moon goes up top, but Natalya cuts her off and delivers a power bomb. Natalya locks in the Sharpshooter, but Strowman pulls Moon to the corner and tags in.

Owens gets into the ring and Strowman splashes him in the corner a few times. Owens then counters with a boot to the face and rolls to the floor, but Strowman follows him and then takes him down with a shoulder tackle. Strowman goes for another shoulder tackle, but Owens counters with a kick to the face. Owens slams Strowman into the ring post and then sends him crashing into the announce table. Strowman gets back into the ring at the nine count and clubs Owens down to the mat. Strowman goes for the power slam, but Owens gets free and tags in Natalya. Moon enters as well and delivers an enzuiguri. Strowman decks Owens and Moon tells Strowman to stand in the corner. Moon climbs on top of Strowman’s shoulders and hits the Eclipse on Natalya and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Monster Eclipse.

We see that Legit Dominance (Bobby Lashley and Sasha Banks) will take on Mahalicia (Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox) will take place on next week’s show.

Match #2 – Mixed Match Challenge Tournament First Round Match: Day One Glow (Jimmy Uso and Naomi) vs. Fenomenal Flair (AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair)

Uso and Styles start the match with a lock up. Uso applies a side-headlock and then drops Styles with a shoulder tackle. Uso runs the ropes, but Styles counters with a few arm drags. They go for kicks, but each grab the other’s leg and yell to let go. They let go at the same time and then shake hands. They go to tag their partners, but neither lets go. They yell at each other to tag out and then Styles does. Flair and Naomi enter the ring and Naomi applies a wrist-lock. Flair counters with one of her own, but Naomi comes back with a kick to the face. Flair comes back with a kick to the chest. Naomi comes back with a side-headlock and then a quick cover for a two count. Flair bridges out and goes for a kick, but Naomi stops her. They do the same leg-grab spot that Styles and Uso did and then Flair gets a roll-up for two. Naomi comes back and takes Flair down and delivers a leg-drop. Naomi goes for the cover, but Flair kicks out at two.

Flair rolls to the floor and Styles checks on her. Naomi comes over the ropes, but Styles catches her. Uso runs over and tells Styles to get his hands off of his wife and Styles argues with him. Flair comes over the top rope and takes out Uso and Naomi. Flair tosses Naomi back into the ring, but Naomi comes back and slaps Flair. Naomi goes for the split-legged moonsault from the ropes, but Flair rolls out of the way. Flair goes up top and connects with a moonsault of her own and goes for the cover, but Naomi kicks out at two. Naomi comes back and takes Flair down and then tags in Uso. Styles enters as well and drops Uso with a flying clothesline. Styles delivers a forearm and then a neck-breaker. Styles goes for the cover, but Uso kicks out at two. Styles goes for the Styles Clash, but Uso counters into a Samoan Drop.

Uso kicks Styles in the face, but Styles comes back with a Pele Kick. Naomi tags back in, but Flair sends her to the floor. Flair grabs Uso and locks in the Figure Four. Naomi comes off the top and splashes onto Flair. Naomi goes for the cover, but Styles breaks it up at two. Naomi delivers the Rear View to Styles and then Flair kicks Naomi in the face. Flair locks in the Figure Four and then turns it into the Figure Eight and Naomi taps out.

Winners: Fenomenal Flair.

We see that Awe-Ska (The Miz and Asuka) will take on Fabulous Truth (R-Truth and Carmella) on next week’s show.

Updated Standings – Raw:

1. Braun Strowman and Ember Moon: 1-0

2. Bobby Lashley and Sasha Banks: 0-0

2. Finn Balor and Bayley: 0-0

2. Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox: 0-0

5. Kevin Owens and Natalya: 0-1

Updated Standings – Smackdown Live:

1. AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair: 1-0

2. The Miz and Asuka: 0-0

2. Rusev and Lana: 0-0

2. R-Truth and Carmella: 0-0

5. Jimmy Uso and Naomi: 0-1

