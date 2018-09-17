WWE to hold three-day tryout in Santiago, Chile in December

WWE today announced that it will hold its first-ever tryout in Santiago, Chile this December.

The three-day tryout will give up to 40 male and female athletes from across Latin America the opportunity to showcase their abilities with the goal of being selected to begin training at the state-of-the-art WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The talent pool will comprise of elite performers with a diverse background in sports, including mixed martial arts, judo, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, American football, boxing, powerlifting, bodybuilding and lucha libre.

“WWE is dedicated to recruiting the most talented athletes and entertainers from around the world and developing them into global Superstars,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative. “The passion for sports-entertainment and combat sports in Latin America makes this a key region from which to recruit premier athletes who want to pursue the dream of becoming a WWE Superstar.”

The tryout coincides with the WWE non-televised live event on Wednesday, December 5, at the Movistar Arena in Santiago.

WWE will also hold a similar tryout in Germany in November.

