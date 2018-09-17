Vickie Guerrero attends WWE house show

Sep 17, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Vickie Guerrero was in attendance at last night’s WWE house show in Houston, Texas. There, she watched her son-in-law Aiden English. English is married to Vickie and the late Eddie Guerrero’s daughter, Shaul. You can check out a photo tweeted of Aiden English, Rusev and Lana at the event on her Twitter account below.

Vickie Guerrero


