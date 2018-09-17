Vickie Guerrero attends WWE house show
Vickie Guerrero was in attendance at last night’s WWE house show in Houston, Texas. There, she watched her son-in-law Aiden English. English is married to Vickie and the late Eddie Guerrero’s daughter, Shaul. You can check out a photo tweeted of Aiden English, Rusev and Lana at the event on her Twitter account below.
Vickie Guerrero
It’s Rusev Day!!! #wwe. #houston. #aiden #english. #home. #family. #toyota. #excuseme. #guerrero. pic.twitter.com/w9RnfCxv6v
— Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) September 16, 2018
(Visited 1 times, 23 visits today)