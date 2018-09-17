Starrcade returning as a non-televised live event on 11/24 in Cincinnati, Ohio

The popular WCW pay-per-view Starrcade is returning as a non-televised special live event this year with the show taking place at The U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio on Saturday, November 24.

Last year WWE revived the name for a show in Greensboro, North Carolina. It was the first time in 18 years that the name Starrcade was used for a show as WWE opted not to adopt it to one of its pay-per-views after WCW was bought in 2001.

With Survivor Series taking place just a week before, it’s highly unlikely that this show will be a newsworthy one despite the prestige of the name. This will be a dual-branded show which is headlined by The Shield vs Strowman, Ziggler, and McIntyre in a Cincinnati Street Fight. Other matches announced are AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe for the WWE title in a steel cage match, Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s title in a steel cage match, Shinsuke Nakamura vs Rusev for the United States title, and The New Day vs Sheamus and Cesaro for the Smackdown Tag Team titles. Other matches will obviously be announced as the show gets closer.

The Nature Boy Ric Flair, a name synonymous with this WCW pay-per-view, will also be in attendance for a performance with Elias.

Tickets for Starrcade go on sale this Saturday at 10AM EST on Ticketmaster.com.

Just Announced: @WWE Starrcade comes to U.S. Bank Arena on Saturday, November 24. Steel Cage Matches, Cincy Street Fight, Four Championship Matches plus Ric Flair! You don't want to miss this! Tickets on sale this Friday at 10:00am. pic.twitter.com/BSrm6Fey12 — US Bank Arena (@USBankArena) September 17, 2018

