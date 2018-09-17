Report: Lesnar agrees to a short WWE extension
Brock Lesnar signed a short extension according to Dave Meltzer, a few weeks back. His next match will be when WWE returns to Saudi Arabia in November. Meltzer also reported last nights finish was not last min and was planned once Lesnar signed his extension.
Amazing that Meltzer opted to wait a few weeks after this extension was signed, and until after Brock had appeared on TV, to mention it… y’know, it almost feels like – shock, horror – deep down he had absolutely no idea it had happened until he watched HIAC!