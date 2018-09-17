PWG “Battle for Los Angeles 2018 – Night 3” – September 16, 2018 – Los Angeles, California

1. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Round 2

Trevor Lee defeated Brody King

2. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Round 2

Jeff Cobb defeated Rey Horus

3. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Round 2

Shingo Takagi defeated Robbie Eagles

4. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Round 2

Joey Janela defeated CIMA

5. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Round 2

WALTER defeated Jonah Rock

6. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Round 2

Bandido defeated Flamita

7. PWG World Tag Team Championship Match

The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier) (c) defeated Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix)

8. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Semi Final

Jeff Cobb defeated Trevor Lee

9. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Semi Final

Bandido defeated Joey Janela

10. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Semi Final

Shingo Takagi defeated WALTER

11. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Puma King, Dan Barry, Darby Allin, PCO, and Jody Fleisch defeated T-Hawk, DJ Z, Timothy Thatcher, Adam Brooks, and David Starr

12. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Final

Jeff Cobb defeated Bandido and Shingo Takagi

(Visited 1 times, 8 visits today)