PWG “Battle for Los Angeles 2018 – Night 3” – September 16, 2018 – Los Angeles, California

Sep 17, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Round 2
Trevor Lee defeated Brody King

2. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Round 2
Jeff Cobb defeated Rey Horus

3. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Round 2
Shingo Takagi defeated Robbie Eagles

4. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Round 2
Joey Janela defeated CIMA

5. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Round 2
WALTER defeated Jonah Rock

6. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Round 2
Bandido defeated Flamita

7. PWG World Tag Team Championship Match
The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier) (c) defeated Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix)

8. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Semi Final
Jeff Cobb defeated Trevor Lee

9. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Semi Final
Bandido defeated Joey Janela

10. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Semi Final
Shingo Takagi defeated WALTER

11. Ten-Man Tag Team Match
Puma King, Dan Barry, Darby Allin, PCO, and Jody Fleisch defeated T-Hawk, DJ Z, Timothy Thatcher, Adam Brooks, and David Starr

12. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Final
Jeff Cobb defeated Bandido and Shingo Takagi

