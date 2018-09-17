PWG “Battle for Los Angeles 2018 – Night 3” – September 16, 2018 – Los Angeles, California
1. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Round 2
Trevor Lee defeated Brody King
2. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Round 2
Jeff Cobb defeated Rey Horus
3. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Round 2
Shingo Takagi defeated Robbie Eagles
4. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Round 2
Joey Janela defeated CIMA
5. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Round 2
WALTER defeated Jonah Rock
6. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Round 2
Bandido defeated Flamita
7. PWG World Tag Team Championship Match
The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier) (c) defeated Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix)
8. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Semi Final
Jeff Cobb defeated Trevor Lee
9. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Semi Final
Bandido defeated Joey Janela
10. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Semi Final
Shingo Takagi defeated WALTER
11. Ten-Man Tag Team Match
Puma King, Dan Barry, Darby Allin, PCO, and Jody Fleisch defeated T-Hawk, DJ Z, Timothy Thatcher, Adam Brooks, and David Starr
12. Battle of Los Angeles 2018 – Final
Jeff Cobb defeated Bandido and Shingo Takagi