Preview for tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE posted the following preview for tonight’s WWE Raw, whichis the fallout from last night’s WWE Hell in a Cell PPV…

* The Deadman returns to Raw to address Triple H

* How will Lesnar’s return impact the Universal Title picture?

* Can anyone hang with Ronda Rousey?

* Is there unfinished business between The Shield and “The Dogs of War”?

