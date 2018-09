Opponent named for Cody’s first NWA title defense

BREAKING! @CodyRhodes announces his first NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match on 9/29 at @ringofhonor vs… Willie Mack pic.twitter.com/s6eNnIKdyA — NWA (@nwa) September 16, 2018

The NWA announces that Cody Rhodes will make his first defense of the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title on September 29th in Las Vegas during ROH’s Death Before Dishonor weekend vs Lucha Underground star Willie Mack.

