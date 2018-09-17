More Details on WWE Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia, Tournament Announced

As noted, WWE has announced their next event from Saudi Arabia to take place on Friday, November 2 – WWE Crown Jewel.

The event will air live on the WWE Network from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Besides the WWE Universal Title Triple Threat with Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman and champion Roman Reigns, WWE has also confirmed the first-ever WWE World Cup tournament to take place at Crown Jewel. No word yet on what the tournament will consist of but the official press release notes that it will “determine the best in the world.”

As noted, a rumored match for Crown Jewel is Kane and The Undertaker vs. Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who would be coming out of retirement. WWE has not announced this match as of this writing.

Below is the official Crown Jewel press release, sent to us by WWE, along with a photo of the logo and the cup:

For Immediate Release WWE® CROWN JEWEL SET FOR NOVEMBER 2 IN SAUDI ARABIA RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA and STAMFORD, Conn., September 18, 2018 – The Saudi General Sports Authority in partnership with WWE will present the Crown Jewel at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, November 2, including a Universal Championship Triple Threat match featuring Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman, and the first-ever WWE World Cup tournament to determine the best in the world. General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia Chairman His Excellency Turki Al Sheikh, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, invite the world to celebrate this signature event. Following the sold-out Greatest Royal Rumble in April, this is the second event as part of a long-term partnership between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Crown Jewel will stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view outside of the Middle East. Ticket availability and regional broadcast information will be announced in the coming weeks.

